ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $86.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

