Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

