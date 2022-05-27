Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,766,676.42 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 69,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,868,743.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $677,053.50.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

