Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Acquires $677,053.50 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $677,053.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 555,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,834.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,766,676.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

