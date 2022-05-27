Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.40. 5,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,475,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

