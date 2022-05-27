Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $7.54. Oil States International shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 547,092 shares.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $480.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

