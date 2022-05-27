OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 38,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
