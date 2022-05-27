Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.25. The firm has a market cap of £145.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.64).

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

