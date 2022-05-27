Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 91 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.25. The firm has a market cap of £145.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.64).
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
