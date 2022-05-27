OceanPal (IEX:OP) Trading Up 2.4%

OceanPal Inc. (IEX:OP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 319,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
OceanPal Company Profile (IEX:OP)
OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.
