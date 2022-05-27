Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.96

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 589754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $725.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.