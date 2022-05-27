Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.27.

NYSE OSH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

