NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NYSE:NVR traded up $37.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,387.41. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,998.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,427.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,011.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

