NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $250.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

