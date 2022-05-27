NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVDA opened at $178.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

