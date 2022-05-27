NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

