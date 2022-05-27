NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,778,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.49.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

