NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
