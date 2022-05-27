Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Ecolab worth $393,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 740.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

