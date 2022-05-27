Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 616,706 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Deere & Company worth $821,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.77. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.