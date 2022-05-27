Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 52,828 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lockheed Martin worth $484,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $447.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.61 and its 200 day moving average is $399.55. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

