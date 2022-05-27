Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,901 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $639,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,668,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,366.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,467.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,548.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

