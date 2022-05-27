Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $453,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 502,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,938,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of -208.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.71) to £120 ($151.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

