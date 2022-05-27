Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,781,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $425,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

