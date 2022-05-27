Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 791,143 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $473,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.39.

WDAY opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,551.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $239.37. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.49 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.