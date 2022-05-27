Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of T-Mobile US worth $574,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

