Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $570,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after buying an additional 642,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,884,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

