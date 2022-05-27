Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $699.86 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.83% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $699,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

