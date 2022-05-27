Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $689.23 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 317.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $689,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $512.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.01 and its 200 day moving average is $540.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

