Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $522.62 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $522,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $330.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.95. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $277.10 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

