Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $499.02 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of U.S. Bancorp worth $499,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

