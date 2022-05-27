Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $454.10 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,801 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Capital One Financial worth $454,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

NYSE:COF opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

