Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,904 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Waste Management worth $528,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

