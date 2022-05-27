Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,524 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $407,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,464 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $272.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $282.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.05.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock worth $19,194,732 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

