Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 233,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 39.3% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 185,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,454. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.