Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NTNX stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

