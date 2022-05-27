Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 182.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,724 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 1,041,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,695. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.59.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.