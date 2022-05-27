NULS Market Cap Hits $20.06 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and $15.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

