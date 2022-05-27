Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Down 9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) shares fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 3,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
About Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nufarm (NUFMF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.