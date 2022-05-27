NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 10.5% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 3,369,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,642,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

