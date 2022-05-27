NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 10.5% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 3,369,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,642,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.
About NU (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.