NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) fell 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 268,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
