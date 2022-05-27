Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVO opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

