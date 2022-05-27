Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 11%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares were up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 91,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,111,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

