NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Down 3.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63. 20,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,634,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.76.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.