NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Eric L. Mattson Sells 9,819 Shares of Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NOV stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 104,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.