Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.43 ($0.09), with a volume of 316,718 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)
