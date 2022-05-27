Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,910 shares of company stock worth $252,513. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

