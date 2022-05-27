Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.