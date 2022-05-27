Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68-15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 202,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,184. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

