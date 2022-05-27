Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Nordstrom by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

