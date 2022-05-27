Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $45.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

